5th T20I, Pakistan beat England in final-over thriller: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 29, 2022, 11:25 am 1 min read

Pakistan won the match by six runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan stole another narrow win over England, this time in the 5th T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The hosts defended 145 after getting bowled out. This is the lowest T20I total defended in Pakistan. Debutant Aamer Jamal successfully defended 15 runs in the final over as Pakistan sealed a six-run win. Mohammad Rizwan yet again stood with a 63-run knock.

Match How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were reduced to 88/5 after England put them in to bat. While Rizwan held one end, others failed to capitalize. Only Iftikhar Ahmed scored in double digits from the middle order. Rizwan remained the lone warrior, with Pakistan perishing on 145. England had a similar fate in the run-chase. Moeen Ali unbeaten 51 went in vain as England were restricted to 139/7.

Rizwan Rizwan's fourth half-century of the series

The red-hot form of Rizwan continues! He slammed his fourth half-century of the ongoing T20I series. The right-handed batter smashed 63 off 46 balls (2 fours and 3 sixes). His scores in the series read as 63, 88, 8, 88*, and 68. Rizwan has surpassed England's Jos Buttler in terms of T20I runs. The (2,258) former has a lead of 31 runs over Buttler.