BCCI elections to take place on October 18: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 25, 2022, 03:06 pm 3 min read

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared the entire schedule for the upcoming election season. As per a report on Cricbuzz, BCCI informed each of the state associations to nominate their representatives on September 24 (Saturday). The elections will be held on October 18 in Mumbai, with the results being declared the same day. Here's more.

Elections BCCI to contest elections for President, Vice President

BCCI's electoral officer, AK Joti, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, shared the seven-page notification with the state associations. The elections will take place in Mumbai on the day of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the following positions - five posts of Office Bearers under Rule 6 of the BCCI Constitution: President, Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer.

Information Other BCCI office positions up for grabs

Besides the aforementioned, there will be elections for the single post of Member of the Apex Council under Rule 14 of the BCCI Constitution and two posts of Members of the Governing Council under Rule 28 of the BCCI Constitution.

As stated, state associations were asked to file applications to nominate their representatives on September 24. The deadline for the same will be October 4. BCCI will release the draft electoral roll on October 5. Any objections to the names in the draft have to be submitted between October 6-7. Post the examinations, the final electoral roll will be released on October 10.

Procedure Election results to be announced on October 18

With the final electoral roll released, a two-day window (October 11-12) will be held for the filing of nomination applications (in person). The nominated candidates will be announced a day later, with October 14 being the date for the withdrawal of nominations (in person). The contesting candidates will be named on October 15. The election and declarations will take place on October 18.

Rules Here are the rules for the BCCI elections

Full members will have to ensure due diligence while nominating their representatives. A representative will be deemed eligible if his/her application meets the requirement specified. There won't be a replacement for a representative if BCCI proposes him/her as ineligible for the election. The electoral officer has the right to garner further information regarding any matter regarding the election.

Duo Ganguly, Shah to continue as BCCI office-bearers after SC verdict

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah will continue with their roles as BCCI office-bearers, having become eligible for another three-year term. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court formally passed an order to revamp the board's constitution. Shah is now allowed to have another term as office-bearer as the secretary has had one term. Ganguly's continuation is subject to having the backing of the state units.