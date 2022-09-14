Sports

Ganguly, Shah to continue as BCCI office-bearers after SC verdict

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 14, 2022, 05:09 pm 3 min read

The SC has allowed BCCI's constitutional amendments (Photo credit: Twitter/@SGanguly99)

Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah will continue with their roles as BCCI office-bearers, having become eligible for another three-year term. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court formally passed an order to revamp the board's constitution. Earlier on Tuesday, it was the first time in two years that the court was hearing the BCCI plea, originally filed in December 2019. Here are the details.

Information Two consecutive terms allowed

The Supreme Court, in its order, has said that an office-bearer need not go into cooling-off period after one term at the state and the BCCI levels. It has also allowed two consecutive terms each at both levels.

BCCI BCCI had asked SC to review several reforms

As per ESPNcricinfo, the key reforms the BCCI asked the court to review were the mandatory cooling-off period for its office-bearers. The board had asked to modify the disqualification criteria for holding office, giving unprecedented powers to the board secretary. It also wanted to prevent the court from having a say if the BCCI wants to alter its constitution in the future.

Shah Key details regarding Shah

As per Cricbuzz, the SC has given the green light on amendments to the BCCI constitution requiring a break after a combination of two-terms (of three years each) at the state and BCCI to cooling-off requirement only after two consecutive terms at that level. Therefore, Shah is now allowed to have another term as office-bearer as the secretary has had one term.

Information What about Ganguly?

The report adds that the order also applies on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. However, his continuation is subject to having the backing of the state units. There is an element of uncertainty looming over his second term.

Do you know? BCCI had been pressing the court to hear the matter

The BCCI had earlier filed the plea in 2019 and then got a fresh application in April 2020. The board had been pressing the court to hear the matter urgently considering the outcome would have a significant bearing on the elections scheduled for late September.

Constitution What was BCCI's re-drafted constitution?

According to BCCI's re-drafted constitution, which came into effect in 2018, a three-year cooling-off period having completed two consecutive terms (six years) either at a state association or in the BCCI, or a combination of both, is must for an office-bearer. That person also then becomes ineligible to contest, or hold, any position - at both levels during the cooling-off period.

Norm In 2018, the SC had relaxed cooling-off period norm

In 2018, the SC had relaxed cooling-off period that was originally stated in the Lodha Committee's recommendations. As per the Lodha Committee recommendations, an office-bearer - at the BCCI or the state associations - would need to take a three-year break having served a term (3 years). However, the court tweaked that clause, making notable changes.