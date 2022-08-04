Politics

SC asks EC not to decide on 'real' Shiv Sena

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 04, 2022

The top court directed the Election Commission to hold its decision in rival Eknath Shinde's plea.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction got immediate relief from the Supreme Court on Thursday. The court directed the Election Commission to hold its decision on rival Eknath Shinde's plea that called for his faction to be recognized as the 'real' Shiv Sena. The bench headed by CJI NV Ramana may take a call on the steps forward during hearing next week.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Sena rebel Eknath Shinde forming the government in Maharashtra, the conflict has now shifted to seizing control of the party, the organization that Uddhav Thackeray's father, Bal Thackeray, had founded.

To recall, Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra's CM on June 30 with the support of 40 Sena MLAs and BJP.

With 106 MLAs, BJP is the single-largest party in 287-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Supreme Court Bench to take a call on Monday

CJI Ramana said that the Supreme Court will decide on Monday if the plea should be referred to a five-judge constitutional bench. The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, directed the EC to not take any action on the pleas filed by Shinde's Sena. The petitions by Shinde raised constitutional issues related to splits, mergers of parties, defections, and disqualifications.