India

NIA launches crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, hawala operators

NIA launches crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim gang, hawala operators

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 09, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

NIA started raids in nearly 20 locations across Mumbai

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday initiated a massive crackdown on Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company and his accomplices in Mumbai. The anti-terror agency raids were reportedly targeted at Ibrahim's associates and some hawala operators, ANI reported. It stated that the NIA raids were taking place in 20 places throughout Mumbai, including Bandra, Santacruz, Borivali, Nagpada, and Parel.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2003, India and the US designated Dawood Ibrahim as a global terrorist.

He has a $25M reward on his head for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed over 250 people.

In February 2022, the NIA began investigating D-Company, its leaders, and operators—many of whom were stationed abroad.

They were involved in terror activities meant to cause disruption in India.

Target D-Company's plan to attack prominent personalities in India: Report

According to a CNN-News18 report, the D-Company, led by Ibrahim and his colleagues, has reportedly formed a specific unit in India to instill fear among the people. It was said that the intention was to kill prominent figures such as politicians, businesspeople, and others. Shiv Sena politicians were the primary target of Ibrahim's gang associate Chhota Shakeel, according to the report.

Quote Action followed case registered in February: NIA

"Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Ibrahim and the NIA had registered (a case) in this regard in February. Raids began today," ANI reported, citing a statement from the federal agency authorities.

Details Delhi NCR, Mumbai, other Indian cities on terror plot

Ibrahim's gang was also planning to trigger violence in various parts of India, especially in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and other cities. The main accused persons in the terror plot include Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar alias Dawood Bhai, Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna, and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon.

Case Action initiated by NIA following MHA directive

The NIA initiated the case in response to a recent directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), reported Mint. It said the anti-terror agency has filed a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim and others. A special team led by an NIA Deputy Inspector General (DIG) level officer and a Superintendent of Police are investigating the matter, the report added.