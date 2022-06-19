India

SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing after wing catches fire

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 19, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

A SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Patna was forced to make an emergency landing after bird hit led to the fire.

A SpiceJet plane 'Boeing 737-800' was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna's Bihta Airforce Station on Sunday after its left wing caught fire, India Today reported. Officials said that all 185 passengers on board were safe. They said the big tragedy was prevented because of timely notice by Phulwari Sharif residents who alerted the airport authorities.

Statement What did officials say about the incident?

"Flames were seen on the left wing of the aircraft. It landed immediately. Two blades were bent. People of Phulwari Sharif saw the flames and alerted the airport authorities," said the Patna District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh. He went on to say that the fire was caused by a suspected technological error and that the engineering team was still looking into it.

Eyewitness account How did passengers describe the events?

One of the passengers stated that they sensed something was wrong with the plane from the moment it took off from Patna at 12:30 pm. "The lights inside the aircraft began flickering during the journey. We felt something was wrong right from the time the flight took off," said another passenger said. "This is entirely the negligence of SpiceJet," he alleged.

Response Evacuation operation started immediately with the help of police

The plane reportedly struggled to reach a normal flying height and before an emergency landing, it was in the air for about 25 minutes. Police and airport workers came alongside the plane immediately after it landed and evacuated all passengers safely. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chaturvedi, the head of the Shiv Sena, responded to the event by claiming it was "playing with the lives of people."

Statement How did SpiceJet respond to the incident?

"On June 19, 2022 SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft was operating SG-723 (Patna-Delhi). On takeoff, during rotation, the cockpit crew suspected a bird hit Engine #1," said a SpiceJet spokesperson. "Captain shut down the affected engine and decided to return to Patna as a precautionary measure as per the SOP," he said. The post-flight inspection showed the bird hit with three fan blades damaged, he added.