BJP backstabbed us, can't ally with them, says Uddhav Thackeray

Jun 24, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray said that he was deeply hurt as his MLAs also betrayed him.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying the Shiv Sena. He went on to say that he cannot join forces with them since the BJP's objective is to sow discord. Thackeray was speaking in a video message following the political upheaval caused by the rebellion of his party MLAs headed by Eknath Shinde.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra is currently in a political crisis after rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him to challenge the present government.

He was displeased with Sena joining hands with Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He claimed that the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while those from the alliance partners got more opportunities and funds.

Statement What exactly did the Uddhav Thackeray say?

In a video statement released today, Thackeray said that the BJP backstabbed Shiv Sena and he can't ally with them. He added that he was deeply hurt as his MLAs also betrayed him. "Eknath Shinde's son is a Sena MP, I did everything for him. The department I had was given to Shinde. But he is making several allegations against me," Thackeray said.

Quote 'Didn't feel bad while leaving Varsha'

"I didn't feel bad while leaving Varsha. I know it's not mine. And for those who've left me, I'm not feeling bad either. I have my kids [sainiks] with me," said Thackeray.

BJP Nothing to do with ongoing Maharashtra political crisis: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP has distanced itself from the instability, claiming that it has nothing to do with the Shiv Sena or the state's ongoing political events. Atul Bhatkhalkar, a BJP MLA, also objected to Thackeray's statement, asking, "When did the BJP backstab him?" Bhatkhalkar said Thackeray used similar words before 2019, and afterward joined forces with the BJP.

Shinde Rebel MLA Shinde takes a U-turn

Shinde has retracted his Thursday statement that a "powerful national party" was helping his group of MLAs in the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra. When asked if the BJP was supporting his organization, Shinde had told a television channel," When I said a big power is backing us, I meant the power of Balasaheb Thackeray and [late Shiv Sena leader] Anand Dighe."

Twitter Post Rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's office 'vandalised'

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Kurla vandalised allegedly by Shiv Sena workers today pic.twitter.com/RhVYGJVw5X — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022