Politics

Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi government, says it failed Kashmiri Pandits

Arvind Kejriwal slams Modi government, says it failed Kashmiri Pandits

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2022, 03:05 pm 4 min read

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges the targeted killings in J&K is the result of incompetence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Representational Image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a protest in the national capital against the Centre following an increase in targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was held at the iconic Jantar Mantar, a focal point of protests in the city. While slamming the central government, Kejriwal said BJP-led central government has failed Kashmiri Pandits.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kashmir Valley has been facing a spike in civilian killings over the last few months.

The Valley has witnessed nearly 20 targeted killings, including those of police officials, teachers, and sarpanches recently.

Notably, the terrorists mainly targeted Kashmiri Pandits and laborers from outside Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

The home minister had convened the emergency meetings to discuss the security in J&K.

Statement What did Kejriwal say during the protest?

"When Kashmiri Pandits protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double," Kejriwal said. He said the BJP government has failed the community. Kejriwal went on to say that Kashmiri Pandits do not want meetings with the Centre, but rather an immediate action.

Demands Kejriwal puts four demands before Centre

Kejriwal also made four demands to the Centre in response to the Valley's targeted killings. The demands include an action plan to prevent such incidents, the cancellation of bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that state they cannot work outside Kashmir, the fulfillment of all their demands, and the provision of security. Kejriwal also cautioned Pakistan to cease using petty methods.

Tweet What did the AAP tweet earlier?

"AAP National Convenor & Hon'ble CM of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal will address the Jan Aakrosh Rally against the killing & exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, today at Jantar-Mantar at 12:15 PM (sic)," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had tweeted on Sunday morning. The party targeted the Modi government in another post and said: "This is a direct attack on the incompetence of the Modi government".

Response What do opposition parties say?

Meanwhile, the opposition, including the Congress, has slammed the Centre over the deaths. They alleged that the government had failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits forcing them out of the valley. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also criticized the BJP-led central government for putting the community in the line of fire and failing to bring them back to their homes as promised.

Quote 'Kashmiri Pandits shown 'ghar vapasi' dream, but are being killed'

"We will do whatever is possible for Kashmiri Pandits, we will not leave them in the lurch. As Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister, I can only promise that Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Kashmiri Pandits in these difficult times," Thackeray said in a statement. He said Kashmiri Pandits were shown the dream of 'ghar vapasi', but are being targeted and killed.

Recent incidents Killing spree goes on unabated

On Wednesday, terrorists killed a Hindu bank manager in his office in Kulgam. Hours later, two migrant laborers were shot in central Kashmir. One of them eventually died in the hospital. Terrorists also killed a Hindu school teacher on Tuesday. Last week, terrorists also shot dead three off-duty police officers and a television actress, all of whom were Muslims, in three separate incidents.

Statement How did Centre respond to the killings?

In high-level meetings chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that Kashmiri Pandits would not be sent out of Kashmir, but would be accommodated in safer places. As per officials, the Centre cannot be a part of 'ethnic cleansing' as it believes in a society with diverse cultures. The community has demanded that the government should ensure their security or relocate them.