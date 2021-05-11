Producers' body urges Maharashtra CM to set up vaccination camp

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 06:19 pm

The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting a vaccination camp exclusively for the IMPPA members, on priority basis. The request was also sent out on Monday to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The association has decided to help out its 6,000 members with monetary contribution as well, just like last year.

Statement

'Lockdown came as a very big blow for our members'

Announcing the dispatch of the letter, IMPPA president TP Aggarwal released a statement, explaining how the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year came as a "very big blow" for the producers associated with the body. "They were having hardships. IMPPA Welfare Trust provided emergency financial relief to all members directly in their bank accounts on three occasions: May, June, and July 2020," mentioned the note.

Details

The fresh lockdown has made the situation 'more serious'

While they were able to help last time, the new lockdown imposed this year has escalated the seriousness "due to all opportunities of work and income being closed and the virus spreading at [an] alarming rate." Keeping this in mind, IMPPA decided to pen the letter, asking the state government to set up a vaccination camp, which will be financed by them.

Monetary assistance

IMPPA will be remitting Rs. 3,000 to members who apply

Apart from requesting assistance from the administration, the producers' body has also decided to help out their members financially. "IMPPA has once again decided in its meeting dated May 9 to provide financial relief directly in their bank account immediately after receiving their application for relief provided by IMPPA (sic)." Every member, who applies to this benefit, will get an amount of Rs. 3,000.

Reaching out

COVID-19 aid: Several entertainment associations have written to the government

Several media and entertainment bodies have written to the state government requesting aid in the recent past. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) requested the Thackeray-led government to help the daily wage earners financially last month, which was followed by the Mahila Kalakar Sangh. Recently, FWICE wrote another letter, urging the state to permit Yash Raj Films to vaccinate 30,000 FWICE members.