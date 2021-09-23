Massage centers to not provide services behind locked doors: EDMC

The policy was given anticipatory approval on September 20

Service rooms at spas and massage centers will not have latches or bolts on doors from inside, and such establishments can only operate from 9 am to 9 pm, according to a new policy by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The policy was given anticipatory approval on September 20, and it will be brought to EDMC's Standing Committee, mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal had said.

Cross-gender massages will not be allowed at spas: Guidelines

The EDMC in a statement on Wednesday said the new guidelines for the operation of spas and massage centers will be applicable to all such facilities running in areas under its jurisdiction. According to the new guidelines, cross-gender massages will not be allowed at spas and massage centers, and services will not be provided behind closed doors.

Persons giving service to customers should have professional certification

Service rooms at spa and massage centers shall have no latches and bolts on the inside of doors, and shall be provided with self-closing doors. External doors shall also be kept open during working hours, it said. The policy by the BJP-led EDMC also includes possession of a professional certification by persons giving the service to customers, the area's mayor had said on Monday.

Delhi CM had approved new guidelines to prevent sexual abuse

"As per this new spa policy, only a male person (masseur) can offer massage service to male customers, and only a woman (masseuse) can offer massage to female customers," he said. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also approved new stricter guidelines for the operation of spas and massage centers, including a provision to ban cross-gender massages, to prevent sexual abuse and trafficking.

Spa centers can operate between 9 am to 9 pm

Also, it will be mandatory that details of all customers be kept in a proper register, along with contact information, including phone numbers and ID proofs, the statement said. Meanwhile, spa centers can remain open only between 9 am to 9 pm, the EDMC said.

CCTV cameras will be installed at reception and common areas

Apart from this, CCTV cameras with recording facilities will be installed at the entry, reception, and common areas, and footage will be retained for at least three months. Chairman of the EDMC's Standing Committee Beer Singh Panwar said that in case of any violation of the guidelines, necessary action will be taken by the corporation authorities.