I-T Department raids properties linked to Sonu Sood, AAP fumes

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 08:07 pm

Sonu Sood comes under the Income Tax department

Some properties linked to Sonu Sood have come under the lens of the Income Tax Department. As a result, his Mumbai-based premises and another company in Lucknow, which has a connection to the actor, were apparently raided by the agency. "A recent deal between Sonu Sood's company and a Lucknow-based real estate firm is under the scanner," said a source privy to the development.

Details

'Survey has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion'

"The survey operation has been initiated on allegations of tax evasion on this deal," the source added. A real estate pact is also being probed, said reports. Media outlets said that the surveys were conducted in six locations that are linked to the Dabangg actor and also his companies. Whether searches were carried out at his residence is not clear as of now.

Fact

Arvind Kejriwal reacted to this development, said 'truth always wins'

As soon as this news broke out, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reacted, tweeting in Hindi, and said that on the path of truth, one faces a lot of obstacles, but in the end, truth wins. "Sonu Sood has the blessings of lakhs of families, whom he had helped during their difficult times," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor added. His comment assumes significance here.

Twitter Post

Kejriwal tweets in support of the actor

Many feel that Sood's AAP links reason behind raids

That's because the 48-year-old was recently announced as the envoy of Delhi government's mentorship program for children. Named Desh Ke Mentor, it was pitched as "India's largest mentoring program." "There's nothing political," Sood had emphasized then, while adding that he feels "blessed that I can reach lakhs of students." Many linked the raids to this association, but Asif Bhamla, BJP spokesman, rubbished such claims.

Reaction

'It's just a search, not raid. It's on a tipoff'

"There is no relation to that... It s just a search, not a raid. It's on a tipoff. It's not necessary...the person who heads the charity has done anything wrong... It must be something at the lower level," Bhamla added. But social media isn't convinced. Many commented how Kangana Ranaut gets high-level security, but Sood, who helped thousands during the COVID-19 crisis, gets raided.