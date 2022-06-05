Politics

Uttarakhand: CEC treks 18 kilometers to assess polling challenges

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 05, 2022

CEC Rajeev Kumar visited Dumak and Kalgoth village, most remote polling booths in Uttarakhand. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@rajivkumarec)

Rajeev Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), trekked for 18 kilometers to remote polling booths in Uttarakhand on Friday to evaluate the issues experienced by polling parties in mountainous regions. Kumar traveled to Dumak and Kalgoth villages in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand's most remote polling stations. According to the CEC, polling parties have to walk for many days to reach far-flung areas, ANI reported.

Why does this story matter?

The CEC trekked for the recently held bypoll in Uttarakhand.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Chief Minister (CM) of Uttarakhand, won the Champawat bypoll on Friday by a margin of more than 55,000 votes.

After losing his seat to the Congress in state elections earlier this year despite the BJP's landslide victory, Dhami needed this victory to keep his job as CM.

Polling parties walk for three days to reach here: CEC

"Polling parties have to walk three days to reach here. I wanted to visit here to understand the challenges faced by the polling personnel during elections," he stated. The Badrinath Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand includes the polling stations of Dumak and Kalgoth. Kumar also stated that he'd be visiting more remote polling booths to better understand the requirements.

CEC was greeted enthusiastically by villagers, plans to visit more

As per reports, CEC was greeted enthusiastically by the villagers upon his arrival in the village. He stated that he hopes to encourage polling officials who commute through difficult terrain as well as encourage villagers to vote through this trek. "I will be visiting several remote polling booths starting from here and try to fulfill the requirements of voters in these areas," he added.

Details about Champawat bypoll

Kailash Chandra Gehtori of the BJP, who managed to win the Champawat seat in the February-March state elections, earlier resigned so that Dhami could run for re-election. After his victory by 55,000 votes on Friday, the CM, Pushkar Singh Dhami, tweeted in Hindi, "My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered...through votes in the Champawat bypoll. I am speechless."

Tweet from the Election Commission of India over his visit

Leading the way, CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar trekked for 18 kms through inaccesible terrain to visit polling station in Dumak village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand. #ECI #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/8UkKVj3znW — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) June 3, 2022