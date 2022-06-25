Politics

Stabbed in back by our own: Uddhav Thackeray slams rebels

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 25, 2022, 12:22 pm 4 min read

As the political crisis in Maharashtra remained unresolved, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray confronted the breakaway MLAs and accused them of betraying the party. He also blasted the BJP, claiming it wants to "finish off" his party and not share its Hindu vote bank. Meanwhile, the CM has called a meeting with All Sena National Executives at Mumbai's Sena Bhavan on Saturday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maharashtra is currently in a political crisis after rebel Sena MLA Eknath Shinde claimed that he has 40 MLAs with him to challenge the present government.

He was displeased with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He claimed the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while those from alliance partners got more opportunities and funds.

Message CM Thackeray strikes an emotional chord

On Friday evening, Thackeray released a video message in which he tried to strike an emotional chord saying "the Sena is not finished" and those siding with the BJP must be questioned. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Thackeray at his home as another Shiv Sena MLA joined the rebel camp—already believed to have enough members to wrest control—in Guwahati.

Quote 'How will you move ahead without Shiv Sena, Thackeray'

"Why would I feel bad about those who have left? Without using the names of Shiv Sena and Thackeray, how will you move ahead?" Thackeray asked, targeting the rebel MLAs who have deserted him.

New infighting Deputy Speaker comes at the center of infighting

Two Independent MLAs from the Shinde camp have demanded the resignation of Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, an NCP member. Meanwhile, the two MLAs, Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Agarwal, have asked the Deputy Speaker not to rule on the disqualification petition brought by dissident Shiv Sena MLAs. They cited a Supreme Court decision in an Arunachal Pradesh case.

Information Deputy speaker may serve notices to 16 rebel MLAs today

On Saturday, Deputy Speaker Zirwal is expected to send notices to all 16 dissident MLAs. They will be invited to respond and provide their version by 5:00 pm on Sunday. They would be required to physically attend the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

SC Rebel MLAs may approach Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker has approved Shiv Sena's petition to designate MLA Ajay Choudhari as its legislative party leader in the State Assembly. The dissident MLAs are prepared to file a petition with the Supreme Court as notices are served to them, NDTV reported. The Shinde camp will also file a claim with the Election Commission for the party and the symbol, it said.

NCP Will the NCP stake claim on CM post?

In the midst of Sena's infighting, there are several possibilities. The NCP's Pawar is the center of attention. If Deputy Speaker Zirwal disqualifies Shinde and his followers, the NCP will become the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government's largest party. It will be fascinating to see if the NCP will run for the position of the chief minister. It now has 53 MLAs.

Assembly Possible battle for Assembly Speaker position

If Shinde is successful in getting the Supreme Court to postpone Zirwal's decision to accept Choudhari as Shiv Sena group leader, there would be a contest for the position of Assembly Speaker. The position has been unfilled for one and a half years. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is likely to commence the Speaker election process.

BJP BJP too has a strong chance to rise

As per the analysts, the government would fall apart if the 16 dissident Shiv Sena MLAs are dismissed and the remaining 30 MLAs in the Shinde camp join the BJP. The simple majority threshold is 145. Currently, the BJP claims to have the backing of 123 MLAs. It might rise if people vote against the government.