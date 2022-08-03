Politics

WB cabinet reshuffle: 9 ministers, including Babul Supriyo, take oath

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 03, 2022, 07:55 pm 2 min read

Mamata Banerjee announced a Cabinet change on August 1, citing empty positions in various departments.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday made a major reshuffle in the cabinet. A total of nine new faces make their entry into the new cabinet, including Babul Supriyo, who quit the BJP to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Supriyo's appointment is considered as a reward for his departure from the BJP. All nine ministers were sworn in at an afternoon ceremony.

New ministers Who all got the cabinet berth?

In addition to Supriyo, Trinamool Congress leaders Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmick, Udayan Guha, Pradip Mazumder, Tajmul Hossain, Satyajit Barman, Birbaha Hansda, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury were sworn in at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata by Governor La Ganeshan. Hansda and Roy Chowdhury were sworn in as ministers with autonomous powers. Banerjee announced a Cabinet rejig on August 1, citing empty positions in various departments.

Details Reshuffle announced following removal of Partha Chatterjee

Banerjee announced the new cabinet three days after removing Partha Chatterjee, who held numerous ministries. Chatterjee was fired on July 23 after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him for his suspected role in the state School Service Commission fraud in 2018. In 2018, the 69-year-old was the state education minister, and it was reported that employment was handed to candidates in exchange for money.

Unexpected Supriyo joining was surprising

Supriyo's entry was a little surprising as he was earlier a BJP MP and joined TMC in September, six months after the party won the Assembly elections. He had won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a BJP ticket. Last year, Supriyo had said that he would quit active politics after he was dropped as a Union minister from Narendra Modi's Cabinet.