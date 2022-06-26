Politics

Maharashtra: Shinde meets Devendra Fadnavis in Gujarat amid political crisis

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 26, 2022, 02:44 pm 3 min read

Eknath Shinde, a rebel Shiv Sena MLA who is now camping in Guwahati with close to 50 other party legislators and independents, met with BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday night, according to NDTV. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also in Vadodara. It is unknown, though, if he met the Sena rebel.

Context Why does this story matter?

The rebellion by Shinde leads to the political crisis in Maharashtra. Later, he also claimed he had the support of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs against the present government.

He was displeased with the Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

He claimed the Sena MLAs were sidelined, while alliance partners benefited the most.

Possible alliance Rebel legislators want to join 'natural ally' BJP

Shinde and the rebels are apparently seeking an alliance with their erstwhile partner, the BJP, which they see as a "natural ally" of the Sena. "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil said in a video tweeted by Shinde.

Report 20 Sena rebels in touch with CM Uddhav: Report

According to NDTV, at least 20 MLAs camping with rebel leader Shinde are in contact with Maharashtra CM Thackeray, since some of the rebels are opposed to a merger with the BJP. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena intends to take action against Shinde and other dissident ministers. Ministers Shinde, Gulabrao Patil, and Dada Bhuse, according to reports, are set to lose their positions.

Title Infighting over proposed title of the dissented group

Some of the rebels have openly stated that they remain with the Shiv Sena and claim a two-thirds majority. They also requested that their organization, 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb,' be recognized and threatened to go to court if it was not, as per the reports. In a letter to the Election Commission, Thackeray, however, questioned the rebels' decision.

Support Allies vow to stand by Uddhav to save the government

Allies of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra have expressed their support for the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. It came just hours after Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that the party was willing to discuss withdrawing from the MVA if rebel lawmakers returned within the next 24 hours. In a tweet, NCP leader Jayant Patil stated that his party will support Thackeray till the end.

Details Aaditya Thackeray dares rebels

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, a Maharashtra minister, has challenged the rebels to leave the party and face elections, as the state's political turmoil worsens. "If you have guts, leave Shiv Sena - defect and fight. If you think what we have done is wrong, Uddhav (Thackeray) ji's leadership is wrong and we all are wrong, then resign and face elections. We are ready," he said.