ENG vs SA: 17 wickets fall on entertaining Day 3

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 12:07 am 2 min read

Robinson claimed five scalps (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The England versus South Africa third Test finally started as the hosts managed to take a tender lead in the first innings on Day 3. Day 1 of the Test was marred by rain and the second day was canceled as a mark of respect for the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. SA were folded for 118 as England are 154/7.

Tributes Tributes paid to Queen before play

Saturday saw players from both sides and match officials wear black armbands. Also, a minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save The King followed by an applause from the crowd. England won the toss and fielded. Notably, only three days will be played in this match as a possible extension wasn't possible with SA needing to go back home.

SA South Africa in early trouble at 36/6

Dean Elgar perished early on as Ollie Robinson knocked his off-stump over. James Anderson dismissed Sarel Erwee with a length ball forcing him to nick. Keegan Petersen then misjudged a Robinson ball to be bowled. Rickelton played a poor shot with no feet movement to hand Stuart Broad a wicket. A length ball angling in had Kyle Verreynne next up before Wiaan Mulder perished,

Do you know? England close down SA's innings for 118

From 36/6, Khaya Zondo and Marco Jansen added a 36-run stand for the seventh wicket. Zondo was dismissed by Broad before Keshav Maharaj added some resistance with an 18-run knock. Robinson and Broad cleaned up the tail as England had a dream outing.

Duo Robinson and Broad claim nine wickets between them

Robinson was pick of the bowlers for England. He claimed five wickets for 49 runs. He now has 49 wickets at 19.80. It's also his third fifer in the game. Broad was also at his best for England. He took 4/41 and has raced to 563 scalps. He has equaled Glenn McGrath's tally and is now the joint-fifth highest wicket-taker.

Information Jansen claims four scalps as England lose seven

Marco Jansen was equally good with the ball, taking 4 scalps. He dismissed the England openers, besides accounting for Joe Root (23) and debutant Harry Brook. For England, Ollie Pope scored a valiant fifty. Ben Foakes and Robinson are at the crease.