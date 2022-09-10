Neymar, Lionel Messi shine as PSG beat Brest: Key stats
Neymar and Lionel Messi combined for Paris Saint-Germain to hand them a 1-0 win over Brest on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season on Saturday. An in-form Neymar continued his impressive scoring form to give PSG the lead from a brilliant Messi assist in the 30th minute. PSG could have had more but Brest keeper Marco Bizot made some key saves.
PSG started well as Messi and Neymar combined with the latter side netting his shot. Messi's dink for Bernat saw Kylian Mbappe miss a close-range effort. PSG took the lead via Neymar as Messi chipped in with a precise lofted pass. Messi was denied by Bizot, who also shut Mbappe's effort. In the second half, Messi continued his magic but his side couldn't score.
Neymar now has 10 goals for PSG in all competitions this season. He has 110 goals fin total. In Ligue 1, Neymar netted his 8th goal this season and 77th overall. Meanwhile, Neymar is now the fourth-highest scorer for PSG with 110 goals. He steered clear of Pauleta. Neymar has also steered clear of Pauleta (76) in terms of Ligue 1 goals for PSG.
In seven matches, Neymar is already involved in 14 goals for PSG this season. Besides his 8 goals, he also has six assists. Neymar is now the top scorer this season in Ligue 1, steering clear of Mbappe (7).
Messi now has seven assists in Ligue 1 this season (highest). He is the second player after Neymar to be involved in 10-plus goals this season (G3 A7). Overall, Messi has 20 assists for PSG.
PSG maintained their unbeaten run in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season (W6 D1). With 19 points, they top the show and have a two-point lead over second-placed Lens (17). PSG have now scored 25 goals this season in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Brest are 17th.