Neymar, Lionel Messi shine as PSG beat Brest: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 10, 2022, 10:24 pm 2 min read

Neymar scored for PSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ligue1UberEats)

Neymar and Lionel Messi combined for Paris Saint-Germain to hand them a 1-0 win over Brest on matchday seven of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season on Saturday. An in-form Neymar continued his impressive scoring form to give PSG the lead from a brilliant Messi assist in the 30th minute. PSG could have had more but Brest keeper Marco Bizot made some key saves.

Match How did the match pan out?

PSG started well as Messi and Neymar combined with the latter side netting his shot. Messi's dink for Bernat saw Kylian Mbappe miss a close-range effort. PSG took the lead via Neymar as Messi chipped in with a precise lofted pass. Messi was denied by Bizot, who also shut Mbappe's effort. In the second half, Messi continued his magic but his side couldn't score.

Neymar Neymar becomes PSG's 4th-highest scorer

Neymar now has 10 goals for PSG in all competitions this season. He has 110 goals fin total. In Ligue 1, Neymar netted his 8th goal this season and 77th overall. Meanwhile, Neymar is now the fourth-highest scorer for PSG with 110 goals. He steered clear of Pauleta. Neymar has also steered clear of Pauleta (76) in terms of Ligue 1 goals for PSG.

Information Neymar continues his top form this season

In seven matches, Neymar is already involved in 14 goals for PSG this season. Besides his 8 goals, he also has six assists. Neymar is now the top scorer this season in Ligue 1, steering clear of Mbappe (7).

Do you know? Messi reaches the mark of 20 assists for PSG

Messi now has seven assists in Ligue 1 this season (highest). He is the second player after Neymar to be involved in 10-plus goals this season (G3 A7). Overall, Messi has 20 assists for PSG.

Do you know? PSG maintain their unbeaten run

PSG maintained their unbeaten run in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season (W6 D1). With 19 points, they top the show and have a two-point lead over second-placed Lens (17). PSG have now scored 25 goals this season in Ligue 1. Meanwhile, Brest are 17th.