Attention! Android 16 update is causing issues on Pixel phones
What's the story
After updating to Android 16, several Google Pixel users have complained about their devices taking longer to wake up or get past the lock screen. The issue has been reported on multiple threads on Google's forums and Reddit. Users say that tapping the screen or pressing the power button doesn't immediately wake up their phones. When it does respond, there's a noticeable lag before they can access other parts of the OS.
Workaround
Rebooting the device offers temporary relief
Some users have found that rebooting their devices temporarily resolves the issue. However, it appears to be a persistent problem for many. As of now, Google has not officially acknowledged this bug or promised a fix. The glitch has been observed on both stable and beta versions of Android 16, including the latest QPR1 beta release.
Features
What does Android 16 bring?
Android 16 brings a bevy of new features and improvements. These include Live Updates, which offer you real-time notification updates easily. Security measures like Advanced Protection mode, Intrusion Logging, and Inactivity Reboot are also available.