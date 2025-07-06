The issue has been reported on multiple forums

Attention! Android 16 update is causing issues on Pixel phones

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:13 pm Jul 06, 202501:13 pm

What's the story

After updating to Android 16, several Google Pixel users have complained about their devices taking longer to wake up or get past the lock screen. The issue has been reported on multiple threads on Google's forums and Reddit. Users say that tapping the screen or pressing the power button doesn't immediately wake up their phones. When it does respond, there's a noticeable lag before they can access other parts of the OS.