This may be why there's no life on Mars

NASA 's Curiosity rover has uncovered a key element in the mystery of Mars 's uninhabitable nature. The research, published in the journal Nature, indicates that while rivers may have flowed intermittently on Mars, it was largely destined to be a desert planet. The study also highlights the presence of carbonate-rich rocks on the Red Planet, which could help explain its past habitability.

Geological evidence Evidence of ancient carbonates found on Mars The Curiosity rover discovered carbonate-rich rocks, which are minerals that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in rock. These "carbonates," similar to limestone on Earth, could change our understanding of Mars's past. Edwin Kite, a planetary scientist at the University of Chicago and a member of the Curiosity team, said these findings suggest there were "blips of habitability in some times and places" on Mars.

Climate dynamics Differences between Earth and Mars's climate cycles On Earth, carbon dioxide warms the planet and gets trapped in rocks like carbonates over long periods. Volcanic eruptions then release this gas back into the atmosphere, maintaining a balanced climate cycle that supports liquid water. However, Kite noted that Mars has a "feeble" rate of volcanic outgassing compared to Earth. This imbalance leaves Mars much colder and less hospitable than our home planet.

Ongoing investigations More about the research The modeling research suggests that the brief periods of liquid water on Mars were followed by a 100 million years of barren desert, a long time for anything to survive. However, Kite said there may still be hidden pockets of liquid water, deep underground on Mars. NASA's Perseverance rover has also found signs of carbonates at the edge of a dried-up lake, furthering our understanding of this mysterious planet's past.