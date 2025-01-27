72-year-old text mentions 'Elon' as Mars leader: Check Musk's reaction
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, known for his ventures into space exploration, has sparked intrigue by reacting to a 1953 German manuscript predicting a future "cosmic leader" named Elon.
The manuscript, titled 'Mars Project' by Wernher von Braun, described a leader called "Elon" who would guide humans in colonizing Mars, leading to online discussions about the eerie coincidence.
Musk expresses disbelief at the uncanny prediction
The fascinating excerpt was posted on social media by user @SpaceSudoer, who shared a screenshot of the text.
The original German manuscript was dug from archives and confirmed to contain this bizarre mention of "Elon."
Musk himself couldn't believe the prediction, re-posting, "How can this be real?"
His response sent his followers into a frenzy, further stoking speculations of his Mars ambitions.
Social media users draw parallels
The unearthed text has further fueled the narrative of Musk as a man seemingly destined for Mars.
As CEO of SpaceX, he's been vocal about his mission to colonize the Red Planet and even suggested humanity must become a multi-planetary species.
Social media users were quick to draw parallels between von Braun's "leader of Mars" prediction and Musk's ambitions.
"The prophecy is being fulfilled! Let's post on X from Mars," one user commented.
How can this be real? https://t.co/n5V4TZQo8q— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2025