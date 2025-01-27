What's the story

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepSeek has created quite a stir in the US tech industry.

DeepSeek's AI assistant recently dethroned OpenAI's ChatGPT to become the highest-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the US.

The development comes as a major milestone for the Hangzhou-based start-up, which was founded in May 2023 by billionaire Liang Wenfeng.