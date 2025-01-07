What's the story

Google is forming a new team to build AI models capable of accurately simulating the physical world.

The effort will be led by Tim Brooks, a former co-lead on OpenAI's video generator, Sora. Brooks joined Google's AI research lab, DeepMind, in October last year.

The new team will collaborate with the company's existing Gemini, Veo, and Genie teams. Its aim will be to tackle "critical new problems" and scale models "to the highest levels of compute."