What's the story

A massive fire at a vegetable market in north China's Zhangjiakou city claimed eight lives and injured 15 others on Saturday.

The local authorities confirmed the blaze started around 8:40am (0040 GMT) at Liguang market and was brought under control after 10:00am.

The Qiaoxi District People's Government said, "The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger."