Fire at vegetable market in China kills 8, injures 15
What's the story
A massive fire at a vegetable market in north China's Zhangjiakou city claimed eight lives and injured 15 others on Saturday.
The local authorities confirmed the blaze started around 8:40am (0040 GMT) at Liguang market and was brought under control after 10:00am.
The Qiaoxi District People's Government said, "The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger."
Probe launched
Investigation underway to determine cause of fire
The cause of the fire at Liguang market is now being investigated by local authorities.
The incident adds to a growing list of deadly fires in China, which are relatively common due to lax building codes and workplace safety issues.
In October, a Chengdu fire left 24 people hospitalized with breathing difficulties.
Earlier in July, a shopping center fire in Zigong claimed 16 lives.
Elsewhere
Industrial accidents
At least 24 people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Thursday in a hospital in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.
Of those, eight were reported to be in life-threatening or critical condition.
In the July incident, 16 people were killed, while 30 were rescued after a fire broke out at the shopping center.