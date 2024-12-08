Summarize Simplifying... In short China's new flash iron-making method, developed by Professor Zhang Wenhai's team, can complete the iron-making process 3,600 times faster than traditional methods.

This technology not only enhances energy efficiency by over a third, but also helps achieve near-zero carbon emissions by eliminating the need for coal.

Moreover, it's already in commercial production, capable of producing 7.11 million tons of iron annually.

The new method could revolutionize the steel industry

China's new iron-making method increases productivity by 3,600 times

What's the story Chinese researchers have developed a revolutionary iron-making technology that could change the game for the global steel industry. The new method, which injects finely ground iron ore powder into a super-hot furnace, initiates an "explosive chemical reaction." This leads to a continuous stream of high-purity iron forming as bright red, glowing liquid droplets collecting at the bottom of the furnace for direct casting or one-step steel-making.

Efficiency boost

Iron-making time significantly reduced

The new iron-making method, called the flash iron-making method, was detailed by Professor Zhang Wenhai and his team in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nonferrous Metals. The revolutionary process can complete the iron-making process in just three to six seconds, as opposed to the five to six hours required by traditional blast furnaces. That's a staggering increase in speed of over 3,600 times.

Resource optimization

New technology could improve energy use efficiency

The new method also works remarkably well with low or medium-yield ores, which are plenty in China. As of now, China depends on high-yield ores and spends a lot of money importing them from Australia, Brazil, and Africa. The new technology, as Zhang and his colleagues said, could enhance energy use efficiency in China's steel industry by more than one-third.

Environmental impact

It may help achieve near-zero carbon dioxide emissions

The new technology could also play a major role in cutting carbon emissions. By removing the need for coal altogether, it would make the steel industry meet the target of near-zero carbon dioxide emissions. This is especially critical as China's steel production capacity already exceeds the rest of the world's combined output, giving it a major edge in critical industries like high-speed rail, shipbuilding, and car manufacturing.

Progress report

Overcoming technical challenges and commercial production

A key technical challenge for flash iron making is the ore-spraying lance, which needs to disperse iron ore effectively in a high-temperature, highly reducible tower space with a large specific surface area to trigger the required chemical reaction. Zhang's team has designed a vortex lance capable of injecting 450 tons of iron ore particles per hour. A reactor with three such lances generates 7.11 million tons of iron annually. The lance "has already entered commercial production," as per the paper.