Grok's new Aurora model, a photorealistic AI image generator, can create images of famous characters and public figures, but struggles with accurate human anatomy.

Despite some inconsistencies, it's now free for all users, although with certain usage limits and feature restrictions.

Previously, Grok required a premium subscription, unlike AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

Aurora is accessible via Grok model selector

X adds a new photorealistic AI image generator to Grok

By Akash Pandey 05:37 pm Dec 08, 202405:37 pm

What's the story X has unveiled a new AI image generator model called "Aurora." This innovative model is capable of generating more photorealistic images than Grok's previous tool. Similar to Grok, the Aurora model is available for all users through the "Grok 2 + Aurora beta" option in the Grok model selector. However, you can only use it for a few queries before hitting the X Premium subscription paywall.

Model performance

Aurora's capabilities and limitations

The Aurora model has shown its capability to generate images of copyrighted characters and public figures including Mickey Mouse, Donald Trump, and others. However, it doesn't generate explicit content. This is in line with the operational parameters defined for Grok's other models. Despite its advanced capabilities, the model has exhibited some inconsistencies in accurately depicting human anatomy and continuity, as seen in AI-generated images of celebrities Ray Romano and Adam Sandler, posted on X.

Recent move

Grok is now available for free

In a recent update, Grok has now been made accessible to all users, with the removal of its paywall. However, free users face certain restrictions on usage limits and available features. Unlike AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, which were free from the start, Grok initially required an X Premium subscription.