X now lets blocked users view your public posts

03:33 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story X, the popular social media platform owned by Elon Musk, is now rolling out a controversial change to its block feature. The new update allows blocked users to see public posts of those who have blocked them. The change has drawn flak from users who claim it jeopardizes their safety. However, the blocked users won't be able to follow or engage with the blocker's posts or send them direct messages.

Privacy concerns

A shift in privacy settings

The latest update also lets blocked users see the following and followers lists of those who have blocked them. This is a major departure from X's previous policy, which kept blocked users from accessing these lists. The company has also updated its support page to reflect this change, removing any reference to the old restriction.

Company stance

X defends block feature update amid user backlash

Defending its decision to update the block feature, X said that it wants to prevent the misuse of this tool for sharing harmful or private information about someone. The company believes the revised feature will promote transparency. However, critics argue that this justification is unconvincing as X allows users to make their accounts private and control information sharing.

Tech response

Tech advocate develops app in response to update

In response to X's controversial update, software engineer and tech diversity advocate Tracy Chou recently expressed concerns about the potential for harassment and stalking due to these changes. "Making it easy for the creeper to creep is not a good thing," Chou stated last month on X, highlighting the potential risks associated with this new policy.