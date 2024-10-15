Summarize Simplifying... In short At Tesla's recent Cybercab event, the Optimus robots, despite being remotely controlled, wowed attendees with their interactive capabilities.

Elon Musk envisions these robots, which could potentially handle a variety of household tasks, as a major product in the future, retailing between $20,000-$30,000.

Despite the controversy over their autonomy, industry analysts and investors see potential in these human-mimicking robots.

Were Tesla's Optimus robots really autonomous at the Cybercab event?

By Mudit Dube 10:16 am Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Tesla's recent "We, Robot" event showcasing its humanoid robots, the Optimus, raised eyebrows after reports emerged suggesting the robots weren't entirely autonomous. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk touted the robots' capabilities, including walking, serving drinks, and interacting with attendees, some attendees and industry experts claim the robots were remotely controlled. Tesla hasn't officially commented on these claims. However, the company did acknowledge that the Optimus prototypes could walk without external control using artificial intelligence.

Online speculation

Social media posts hint at human assistance

Post-event social media discussions indicated that the robots had received human assistance during their demonstrations. A video from the October 10 Cybercab event showed an Optimus bartender admitting to being "assisted by a human." This information was not disclosed by Musk in his webcast comments, leading to questions about the true capabilities and market readiness of these robots.

Future prospects

Musk's ambitious vision for Optimus

Despite the controversy, Musk has high hopes for Optimus. He expects it to be "the biggest product ever of any kind," one that could handle all sorts of household chores. The CEO imagines a future where these bots could be sold to consumers for $20,000-$30,000 apiece. "It can be a teacher, babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get groceries...serve drinks," he said during his presentation.

Robot showcase

Public interaction with Optimus at Tesla event

The "We, Robot" event was the first time non-employees interacted directly with the Optimus prototypes. The robots served drinks, exchanged high fives, and played rock-paper-scissors with attendees. Despite investor interest in the robot's capabilities and launch timeline, there is still uncertainty surrounding these aspects. Observers have been tracking progress since 2022 when an early prototype had to be carried onstage by people.

Last-minute addition

Optimus's inclusion in the event was a late decision

Interestingly, Optimus wasn't even planned for the event. Musk asked for their inclusion just three weeks before, an insider told Bloomberg. This late decision didn't leave enough time to prepare the software completely, forcing them to operate remotely. Nevertheless, many attendees emphasized their interactions with Optimus as a highlight of the Tesla showcase.

Industry reactions

Analysts and investors react to Optimus showcase

Nancy Tengler, CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments, lauded the robot's performance at the event. "Optimus stole the show in my view," she said in a note to clients. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the event a "glimpse of the future," implying that the human-mimicking robot is "potentially much closer to reality" than we thought. Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster admitted being "fooled" by the remote control aspect but still saw potential in these products.