Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is teaming up with nuclear start-up Kairos Power to power its AI data centers with Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a cost-effective alternative to traditional nuclear reactors.

Kairos Power's unique cooling method uses molten salts instead of water, and the partnership aims to expedite energy production and reduce costs.

This move reflects a growing trend among tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, who are also turning to nuclear energy for their data center power needs.

With this first of its kind deal, Google and Kairos Power with build 7 nuclear reactors

Google partners with nuclear start-up to power AI data centers

By Mudit Dube 09:49 am Oct 15, 202409:49 am

What's the story In a major shift toward nuclear energy for its artificial intelligence (AI) operations, Google has announced a groundbreaking partnership with nuclear start-up Kairos Power. The collaboration will see the construction of seven small modular reactors (SMRs) in the US, adding 500 megawatts of nuclear power by 2030. Notably, this is the first corporate agreement of its kind to purchase nuclear power from SMRs.

Nuclear innovation

SMRs: A cost-effective solution for nuclear power generation

SMRs are a more compact and cost-effective alternative to traditional nuclear reactors, with their components being manufactured in factories instead of on-site. This innovative approach significantly lowers construction costs compared to full-scale plants. Kairos Power is currently awaiting approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission for design and construction permits for these reactors.

Cooling technology

Kairos Power's unique approach to nuclear reactor cooling

Notably, Kairos Power is also pioneering a unique cooling method for its reactors, using molten salts of lithium fluoride and beryllium fluoride instead of water. The company has already secured approval for a demonstration reactor in Tennessee, which is set to go operational by 2027. It also operates a development facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico where it tests units without nuclear-fuel components.

Cost efficiency

Google's strategy to expedite energy production and reduce costs

While the financial details of the deal remain under wraps, Google has said that the structure of the agreement will help reduce costs and speed up energy production. "By procuring electricity from multiple reactors—what experts call an 'orderbook' of reactors—we will help accelerate the repeated reactor deployments that are needed to lower costs and bring Kairos Power's technology to market more quickly," said Michael Terrell, Google's senior director for energy and climate.

Industry trend

Tech giants turn to nuclear energy for data center power

The rise of AI and the simultaneous growth in data center power demand has resulted in a number of partnerships between tech giants and the nuclear industry. Just months ago, Microsoft teamed up with Constellation Energy to revive a unit of the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania. Amazon also bought a nuclear-powered data center from Talen Energy earlier this year.