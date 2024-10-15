Summarize Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has criticized Reliance Jio's request for a satellite spectrum auction in India, calling it "unprecedented".

Jio's demand comes amid concerns about fair competition with global satellite constellations like Musk's Starlink, which is awaiting license approval in India.

Jio argues that these satellite services, once seen as supplements to terrestrial networks, are now direct competitors due to technological advancements, and has questioned the regulatory bias in satellite spectrum allocation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musk called Jio's proposal 'unprecedented'

Elon Musk criticizes Reliance Jio's proposal for satellite spectrum auction

By Mudit Dube 05:41 pm Oct 15, 202405:41 pm

What's the story SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slammed Reliance Jio's proposal to auction satellite spectrum in India, calling it "unprecedented." His response came after Jio appealed to Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to revise the regulatory approach toward satellite spectrum. The telecom giant raised concerns about competition between terrestrial and satellite networks, even as existing regulatory recommendations favor administrative allocations.

CEO's reaction

Musk responds to Jio's demand

Musk's reaction came as a reply to a post by X user @ajtourville, who pointed out Jio's demand for a satellite spectrum auction in India. The billionaire wrote, "That would be unprecedented, as this spectrum was long designated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as shared spectrum for satellites." This came after Jio asked Scindia to re-evaluate the consultation paper released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), saying key issues of fair competition were overlooked.

Licensing hurdles

Starlink's license application and Jio's concerns

Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary, has sought a global mobile personal communications by satellite services (GMPCS) license in India. However, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is yet to approve the request due to data storage and transfer compliance issues. Meanwhile, Jio raised concerns over several global satellite constellations like Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, Eutelsat-Oneweb, Telesat and its own joint venture with SES seeking spectrum and market access rights in India.

Market competition

Jio highlights competition with terrestrial networks

Jio emphasized that these constellations will provide access or mobility services in the future, directly competing with terrestrial networks. The company stressed that advancements like non-geostationary satellite orbit (NGSO) systems and direct-to-device services have blurred the lines between satellite and terrestrial systems. While satellite services supplement terrestrial networks in some unconnected regions, they would be directly competing in covered areas.

Regulatory bias

Jio questions regulatory bias toward satellite spectrum allocation

Jio has also questioned the regulator's bias toward administrative allocation of satellite spectrum. The company noted that while drafting to TRAI, DoT didn't mention a particular methodology for spectrum assignment and left the matter open for discussion. This was as per Section 4 read with the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act, which backed administrative allocation for satcom airwaves.