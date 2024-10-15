Summarize Simplifying... In short Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a festive fixed deposit scheme, Utsav Deposit, offering up to 7.95% interest.

In addition to this, BoB has increased interest rates for 3-5 year term deposits and introduced a new category for super senior citizens (80 years and above) in fixed deposits.

The bank's Earth Green Term Deposits also saw a rate hike, all part of BoB's strategy to offer competitive returns to its customers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Non-callable deposits can earn up to a maximum interest rate of 7.95%

Bank of Baroda launches festive FD scheme with 7.95% returns

By Mudit Dube 05:29 pm Oct 15, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a special festive season fixed deposit scheme, the BoB Utsav Deposit Scheme. The unique 400-day term deposit comes with higher interest rates for a limited period. The scheme aims to offer competitive returns on deposits below ₹3 crore, for different age groups and deposit types.

Scheme details

BoB's festive scheme offers higher interest rates

The BoB Utsav Deposit Scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.30% for general citizens. For senior citizens, the rate is set at 7.80%, while super senior citizens (those aged 80 and above) can avail a rate of 7.90%. Further, non-callable deposits under this scheme can earn up to a maximum interest rate of 7.95%.

Rate hike

BoB increases interest rates for term deposits

Apart from the festive scheme, BoB has also hiked interest rates for term deposits in the 3-5 year tenure by 30 basis points (bps). The new rate now stands at 6.80%, up from the previous rate of 6.50%. This revision is part of the bank's strategy to offer more competitive returns to its customers.

New category

BoB introduces super senior citizen category in fixed deposits

In a first, BoB has introduced a Super Senior Citizen category in its fixed deposits. Customers aged 80 years and above will now earn 10 bps more than the senior citizen rate for term deposits between one and five years. The initiative is aimed at providing additional benefits to the bank's older customers.

Green initiative

BoB's Earth Green Term Deposits also see rate hike

BoB's Earth Green Term Deposits have also seen a rate hike, with select tenors witnessing a 30 bps increase. This is part of the bank's continued efforts to provide competitive returns across its suite of products and services. Customers can open these fixed deposits via BoB branches or its digital platforms, including the BoB World app and internet banking.