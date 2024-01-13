Jio's unlimited 5G data offer to continue until early 2025

Jio's unlimited 5G data offer to continue until early 2025

Reliance Jio currently doesn't charge users any extra for using 5G data

Reliance Jio has been offering unlimited 5G data to its customers as a complimentary benefit with recharge plans and 4G data packs since the telecom operator began its 5G rollout. As 2023 came to a close, several customers were anxious about whether Jio would extend its free 5G offer for another year. Well, the free benefit is here to last! TelecomTalk reported that unlimited 5G data will remain available until at least 2024 or possibly early 2025.

A Jio user named Rahul Yadav has shared a screenshot of his 12-month, Rs. 2,999 prepaid recharge plan with TelecomTalk. The add-on section mentions that the unlimited 5G data pack will be valid until January 9, 2025—the expiry date of the recharge pack. However, it remains uncertain when or if Jio will withdraw the unlimited 5G data offer. However, as evidenced by the screenshot, users who recharge now can continue to enjoy free 5G data for the time being.

How to avail Jio's 5G Welcome Offer?

To take advantage of Jio's 5G Welcome Offer offering free unlimited data, customers must recharge with the Rs. 239 plan or a higher-priced option. Jio does not impose any additional fees for 5G usage, making this offer an attractive bonus for subscribers. If you own a 5G phone and reside within Jio's 5G coverage area, you can benefit from this generous offer from the telecom giant. It applies to both prepaid and postpaid customers.