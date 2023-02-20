Technology

India climbs 10 spots in median mobile speeds globally: Ookla

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 20, 2023, 05:32 pm 3 min read

India jumped from the 79th position in December to the 69th spot in January

Ookla, a leading company in mobile and broadband network intelligence, has released its Speedtest Global Index report for January 2023. Even as 5G services are rapidly being rolled out, India has climbed 10 spots in the global rankings for average mobile broadband speeds, from the 79th position in December to the 69th spot in January 2023. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds across the world on a monthly basis.

The data for the Global Index is collected from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by people using Speedtest to assess their internet speed and performance.

Speedtest is available on the web and is supported on both Android and iOS.

Median mobile download speed in January was 29.85 Mbps

The median mobile download speed in January this year was 29.85 Mbps, a marginal increase from 25.29 Mbps recorded in December 2022, as per the report. India has also improved in the rankings for the overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 81st in December to 79th in January. In November 2022, India ranked at the 105th position globally in median mobile speeds.

Slight increase in overall fixed median download speeds

According to Ookla's Speedtest Global Index report, India's performance in the overall fixed median download speeds also witnessed a marginal increase from 49.14 Mbps in December to 50.02 Mbps in January.

Here are stats for month of December

Talking about the reports in December, in median mobile speeds, India jumped 26 spots from 105 in November 2022 to 79 in December 2022. The median mobile download speeds in India shot up from 18.26 Mbps in November to 25.29 Mbps in December. The overall fixed median download speeds slightly increased from 49.11 Mbps in November to 49.14 Mbps in December.

UAE tops chart for overall global median mobile speeds

In January, the UAE topped the chart for overall global median mobile speeds, whereas Papua New Guinea rose 24 spots in ranking globally. According to the Speedtest Global Index for December, Qatar led the chart for global median mobile speeds. For fixed broadband download speeds, Singapore is consistent at the first spot in January. Notably, Cyprus jumped 20 spots in rank globally.

Reliance Jio's 5G services available in over 236 Indian cities

Jio's 5G services are available in over 236 cities. Jio True 5G has several advantages. To start with, it has a stand-alone 5G architecture with zero dependence on the 4G network. It offers the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Airtel is also rapidly expanding its 5G network, which operates on non-standalone 5G technology.