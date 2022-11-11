Technology

Jio 5G is now available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 11, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

Users will be notified via the MyJio app on how to avail the Jio 5G welcome offer

Reliance Jio's 5G service is now available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The telecom company has announced a Jio 5G welcome offer for users who have an active plan of Rs. 239 or higher. Eligible users will get notified via the MyJio app on how to access the high-speed network and details on the offer. Users get up to 1Gbps speed.

Why does this story matter?

Jio started the policy of 'Welcome Offer' during the launch of its 4G service and is continuing the trend with its 5G services as well. In a recent statement, the company confirmed that it will cover around 5,000 to 6,000 new sites every week over the next three to four months. Jio aims to complete the 5G rollout by December 2023.

Jio rolls out 5G services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Reliance Jio is now offering 5G services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well. In October, the telecom company started the beta trial of its Jio True-5G services in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Varanasi. Right before Diwali, the beta phase was rolled out to Chennai and Nathdwara as well. On the whole, Jio 5G service is now available in 8 cities across the country.

Who is eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer?

If you have a 5G-enabled smartphone with Jio network and are in any of the above-mentioned cities, then you're eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer. Ensure the MyJio app is installed on your smartphone. Make sure you are in an area that has stable Jio 5G network connectivity. You should have an active plan of Rs 239 or higher (current 4G data pack).

Here's how you can configure your mobile network to 5G

If you are unable to access the 5G service even though it is live in your area then go through this checklist: Make sure your smartphone has the latest software upgrade that supports 5G. Ensure that the mobile network services are configured to 5G (and not 4G). To do this, head to 'Settings'> 'Mobile Network' >' Prefered Network Type' > and select '5G'.