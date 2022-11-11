Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 11?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 11?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 11, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with an aim to improve the battle royal gaming experience. Due to its enhanced visuals and thrilling gameplay, the game has gathered a massive fanbase in India's Android ecosystem, surpassing 100 million downloads on Google's Play Store. To appreciate players, the game creators distribute 12-digit redeemable codes daily, allowing redemption of various in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game is always an exciting journey, no matter if you play alone or with friends. However, using the same old tools and strategies may make the players lose interest.

Therefore, Free Fire MAX codes can be used by individuals to obtain a variety of exclusive in-game collectibles, which they can later use from their inventory when fighting on the forefront.

Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, gamers must abide by the basic guidelines. The codes can be accessed exclusively by individuals on the Indian servers. Even though they can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, each code is redeemable just once per player. Gamers need to redeem the codes via the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for November 11

Using the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. November 11, players can amass resources like protective gear, royale vouchers, diamonds, skins, etc. The valid codes are as follows: FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, ZZAT-XB24-QES8 FFIC-33NT-EUKA, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4 HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by visiting (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the game's mail section.