How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's October 2 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2022, 10:17 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only through Android (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's popular battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, has enjoyed tremendous success in India. The game's captivating plot, improved graphics, and regular updates contribute to its popularity among Android users in the country. Additionally, the developers of the game regularly add redeemable codes, allowing players to accumulate a variety of in-game items for free. Here's how you can redeem the codes for today.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although there are many different battle royale games available in the Android ecosystem, Free Fire MAX remains to be one of the most downloaded ones in India.

The game's rewards redemption system keeps players interested by enabling them to amass free resources like royale vouchers, protective equipment, etc.

Players can improve their performance on the battlefield by using these in-game items.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per player

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must adhere to a few simple guidelines. Although a player may redeem more than one code, each code can only be used once per user. The rewards redemption page is the only place where you can access the 12-digit codes. Additionally, the codes can only be redeemed by players using Indian servers within 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 2

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. October 2 are listed below. Use them to redeem free in-game bonuses. BN45-6JKI-UXYT, GFVB-NTYK-OIBU, YHGF-BDRN-T6KY, L7U8-JN0O-V9I8 U7Y6-ST5R-QFD2, V3B4-RJTG-IVUT, CRXF-SVDE-BRNT, JKYL-UJO9-IB8U GFYD-H9EB-N5TM, 6YLP-JNOB-IVUJ, DXKZ-IAUY-6TQD, FE43-BG4H-NRJK TGIV-UYCT-XRSD, FDEV-B12M-T6KL, YOH9-I8BU-7VYF, DHNJ-MKL5-OT11 FGJO-987Y-TFSD, ERYH-UJE3-NHY6

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, use your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, Huawei, or VK ID, and log in to your account. Select any of the codes for today and add them in the text box appearing on the page. Once the process is successful, you can collect the reward from your game's mail section.