Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 facing microphone issues; fix incoming

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 02, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra support crash detection

Apple's recently launched Watch Series 8 and Ultra models are facing microphone issues. Multiple users have taken to Twitter to report that their wearable's microphone becomes unresponsive in scenarios including triggering Siri and making calls. Some users have even reported that microphone errors cause the related app to stop working completely. Notably, Apple has acknowledged the issues and is working on a fix.

A microphone is an essential component of the device that helps in communication, voice commands, and memos.

With the microphone becoming persistently unresponsive, some individuals are facing serious issues while communicating with their Apple smartwatches.

Because they are not being heard appropriately, users are unable to converse with Siri, record voice memos, or answer phone calls.

Solution Restarting the wearable may fix the issue temporarily

According to Apple, this is a software issue and restarting the Watch Series 8 or Ultra will solve it momentarily. The brand also recommends users to update their watch to the latest watchOS version. To address the microphone issue, the company has also announced that it will rollout an update soon. The fix may arrive with watchOS 9.1 update in the coming days.

Information One Watch Ultra model user is experiencing "jelly roll" issue

One Twitter user has also reported a "jelly roll" issue (or jelly scrolling effect) with the Watch Ultra model. This problem typically occurs when one half of the display refreshes slower than the other.

Highlights Apple Watch Series 8

The Watch Series 8 comes in 45mm and 41mm sizes with aluminium and stainless-steel cases. It bears IP6X dust and 5ATM water resistance. It flaunts an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display. The wearable packs 32GB of storage. It provides multiple safety and health-related features. The smartwatch offers up to 18 hours of battery life. It comes in GPS and GPS+Cellular variants.

Specifications Apple Watch Ultra

The Watch Ultra comes in 49mm titanium case. It bears IP6X dust and 10ATM water resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H military-grade rating. It sports an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display. The wearable packs 32GB of storage and provides multiple health-related as well as safety and endurance activity features. The watch offers up to 32 hours of backup. It comes in a single GPS+cellular variant.