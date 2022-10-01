Technology

Apple iPhone 14 Pro has best selfie camera, adjudges DXOMARK

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 01, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 Pro has earned second place in DXOMARK’s global camera ranking

Apple's latest flagship model, the iPhone 14 Pro, has received top scores in DXOMARK's camera test for the selfie camera and video performance. The device has obtained a selfie camera score of 145 points. Additionally, it has received an overall global camera score of 146. To recall, the iPhone 14 line-up was released at Apple's keynote event held last month on September 7.

Information What is DXOMARK?

DXOMARK is a well-recognized benchmarking site that evaluates the performance of cameras, including smartphones. It assigns the handsets an overall score by averaging the outcomes of hundreds of individual test results that are carried out in accordance with the highest industry standards.

Scores iPhone 14 Pro holds first position in selfie camera performance

With an overall camera score of 146, the iPhone 14 Pro earned second place in DXOMARK's global camera ranking, which is just one point behind the HONOR Magic4 Ultimate. But in selfie camera performance, it beat the Huawei P50 Pro by one point to hold the first position in the rankings. The autofocus ability and faster aperture contribute to its higher score.

Videography iPhone 14 Pro also received top score in video results

The iPhone 14 Pro has even received the top scores in DXOMARK's new 'Friends & Family' use case. The device's accuracy in capturing skin tones, zero-shutter lag, motion blur reduction technology, and contrast rendition of faces were the factors associated with its good performance. It also held the first position in video recording performance with its range of shooting and recording abilities.

Specifications iPhone 14 Pro boasts 48MP quad-pixel primary camera with OIS

The iPhone 14 Pro flaunts a top-centered "Dynamic Island" and Always-on display feature. It sports a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 2,000-nits peak brightness. The handset includes a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it has a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus selfie camera.

Information The handset is backed by an A16 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 Pro is powered by an A16 Bionic chipset, which comes paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the device packs a 3,200mAh battery.