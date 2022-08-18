Technology

Apple iPhone 14's launch may take place on September 7

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 18, 2022, 07:15 pm

iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the A16 chip (Photo credit: MacRumors)

Apple is known for hosting a big launch event in the first half of September. This year, we could see the new iPhone 14 line-up. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant is targeting September 7 to introduce the new iPhone 14 models. The plan is for the event to be streamed online, says Gurman.

Context Why does this story matter?

When Apple's quarterly results came, many were surprised. In a limping market, the company managed to up its game, all thanks to the new iPhones.

Now the time has arrived for Apple to update the iPhone line-up, and it seems that the tech giant will stick to its traditional September launch.

Will the iPhone 14 line-up blow our minds? Well, let's wait and watch.

Event Employees have already begun working on segments of presentation

Apple is reportedly gearing up to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max on September 7. The event is expected to be streamed online. Apple's events are usually highly polished affairs. Considering that, the company employees have already started working on segments of the presentation over the past few weeks.

Sale When will iPhone 14 go on sale?

iPhones usually hit retail stores a week and a half after the product unveiling. Apple is expected to stick to that tradition this time as well. So, we may see the iPhone 14 range go on sale starting September 16. As per Gurman, some retail store employees have been asked to prepare for some kind of major release on September 16.

Standard models iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.7-inch display

In the upcoming iPhone 14 series, the standard iPhone 14 will be similar to iPhone 13. This time, there won't be a 'mini' version. Instead, there will be an iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, marking the company's first non-pro iPhone with that big of a screen. The 14 and 14 Max will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip from iPhone 13.

Pro models Pro models are rumored to get pill and punch-hole cut-out

Apple is set to make some big changes in the iPhone 14 Pro models. They are rumored to sport a pill and punch-hole cut-out instead of the standard notch for Face ID gadgetry. The Pro handsets will also be backed by the next-generation A16 chip. They are also expected to get an upgraded selfie camera, a 48MP rear camera, and an Always-on display function.

Cash cow Apple is not fazed by inflationary trends and shaky economy

iPhone is set to be released at a time when buyers are cautious due to inflation and an unstable economy. However, the company seems unfazed by that. Considering Apple's better-than-expected show last quarter, there is no reason to worry. iPhone has been the firm's star performer over the years. Last year, it contributed over 50% of Apple's total sales.