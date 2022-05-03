Technology

Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Deals on smartphones revealed

Amazon Summer Sale starts May 4: Deals on smartphones revealed

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

Amazon Summer Sale will begin on May 4 (Photo credit : Amazon)

Amazon's Summer Sale is set to begin in a day and the e-commerce giant is set to offer a bunch of deals on smartphones, electronics, and other items. The deal page on the website has revealed all the offers as well as related discounts. So, if you are looking for a new handset to purchase, take a look at some of our top recommendations.

Phone #1 Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for as low as Rs. 13,999, including all the offers. The handset gets a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a centrally-aligned punch-hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 732G chipset powers the device with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,020mAh battery.

Information It has a 16MP front-facing camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie sensor.

Phone #2 Samsung S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will cost just Rs. 33,990 after including bank offers. The handset sports a 6.5-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a centrally-aligned punch-hole design and an in-screen fingerprint reader. A Snapdragon 865 chipset fuels the device, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information It sports a 32MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features triple rear cameras including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. The handset sports a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper on the front.

Phone #3 OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for as low as 46,999, including all the offers. The high-end device bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a left-aligned punch-hole and an under-display fingerprint scanner. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the device with up to 12 GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information It has a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Phone #4 Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 will be available for only Rs. 66,900. It sports a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display and comes with a smaller notch than its predecessor. It features Face ID, an IP68-rated build quality, and Ceramic Shield protection. An A15 Bionic chipset powers the device with 4GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 3,240mAh battery.

Information It has 12MP dual rear cameras

The iPhone 13 houses a dual camera setup on the rear with a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. It sports a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.