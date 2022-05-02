Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K TV launched in India: Check features
Sony has launched its latest smart TV, BRAVIA X75K 4K, in India. It costs Rs. 55,990 and Rs. 66,990 for the 43-inch and 50-inch models that are available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. The television features a 4K UHD LED display, X1 4K Processor, Android TV OS, and Live Color technology for an enhanced viewing experience.
- The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV comes as a successor to last year's BRAVIA X75 4K.
- It gets some new features to cement the brand name in the upper mid-range market of 4K Android TVs which is largely dominated by Xiaomi, Vu, and TCL.
- It is also equipped with Motionflow XR technology, Dolby Audio, latest connectivity ports, and Chromecast.
The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV features a minimalist design with slim bezels and two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio. It is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch LED screens with 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution and support for HDR10. The television is also equipped with Live Color technology and Motionflow XR for a sharp and smooth viewing experience.
The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV is fueled by a 4K Processor X1 chip, paired with 16GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android TV OS and supports smart voice control. It has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, and an Ethernet port, among other connectivity options.
The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV has a price-tag of Rs. 55,990 and Rs. 66,990 for the 43-inch and 50-inch models, respectively. Both the variants are available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 55-inch and 65-inch models.