Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K TV launched in India: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

The BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV comes in four display sizes (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has launched its latest smart TV, BRAVIA X75K 4K, in India. It costs Rs. 55,990 and Rs. 66,990 for the 43-inch and 50-inch models that are available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. The television features a 4K UHD LED display, X1 4K Processor, Android TV OS, and Live Color technology for an enhanced viewing experience.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV comes as a successor to last year's BRAVIA X75 4K.

It gets some new features to cement the brand name in the upper mid-range market of 4K Android TVs which is largely dominated by Xiaomi, Vu, and TCL.

It is also equipped with Motionflow XR technology, Dolby Audio, latest connectivity ports, and Chromecast.

Design and display The TV flaunts a 4K LED display

The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV features a minimalist design with slim bezels and two 10W speakers with Dolby Audio. It is offered in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch LED screens with 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution and support for HDR10. The television is also equipped with Live Color technology and Motionflow XR for a sharp and smooth viewing experience.

Internals It provides 16GB of internal storage

The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV is fueled by a 4K Processor X1 chip, paired with 16GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android TV OS and supports smart voice control. It has Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an RF port, and an Ethernet port, among other connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K: Pricing and availability

The Sony BRAVIA X75K 4K smart TV has a price-tag of Rs. 55,990 and Rs. 66,990 for the 43-inch and 50-inch models, respectively. Both the variants are available for purchase via Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. The brand is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the 55-inch and 65-inch models.