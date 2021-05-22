OnePlus TV 40Y1 to debut in India on May 24

Surbhi Shah May 22, 2021

OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be available in India via Flipkart

OnePlus is all set to add a new 40-inch model to its Y-series of smart TVs in India. The upcoming model, known as the OnePlus TV 40Y1, will be launched on May 24. It is already listed on Flipkart as well as the company's website. The TV will come with a Full-HD display, stereo speakers, support for OTT apps, and Android TV 9.0 OS.

Design and display

It will be equipped with a picture enhancer Gamma Engine

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will come with a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels. It will have a 40-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with a 93% DCI-P3 color coverage and a picture enhancer Gamma Engine, which is touted to offer dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, noise reduction, and better color mapping. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 89.2x8.6x51.3cm and weigh 5.1kg (without the stand).

Information

It will offer OnePlus Connect functionality

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will come with a range of features including built-in Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect, which lets you control the TV using your OnePlus smartphone. It will also support OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, among others.

Internals

It will have 8GB of internal storage

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by a 64-bit processor, combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It will run on Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay support. In terms of connectivity, the TV will offer support for 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 2.0 ports, and two HDMI ports. It will also pack 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Information

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 24. However, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000 and will be available via Flipkart.