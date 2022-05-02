Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro goes on sale in India: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi 12 Pro can record 8K videos at 24fps (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the 12 Pro, is now available for purchase in India. The device is up for grabs via Amazon, mi.com, and Mi stores starting at Rs. 62,999 for its base configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Buyers get an introductory discount of Rs. 4,000 along with extra Rs. 6,000 instant discount via ICICI Bank credit cards.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi had unveiled the 12 Pro handset in India last week so as to compete with the likes of OnePlus 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22+.

The device is offered in Couture Blue, Noir Black, and Olive Mauve color variants with two memory options.

With the 12 Pro smartphone, the brand aims to cement its position in the flagship segment.

Design and display The smartphone gets a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The rear panel of the device has matte finish and triple cameras. It boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display.

Information It comes with 50MP triple rear cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main snapper, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it sports a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals The device has up to 12GB of RAM

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and draws power from a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch What about the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 62,999 and Rs. 66,999 for the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. Customers will get Rs. 4,000 introductory discount and they can also avail extra Rs. 6,000 discount via ICICI Bank credit cards. The brand is also offering up to Rs. 20,000 limited period exchange offer to the users with eligible Xiaomi/Redmi smartphones.