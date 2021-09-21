'Zero tolerance'; Government probing claims of Amazon lawyers bribing officials

Written by Siddhant Pandey | Last updated on Sep 21, 2021

The allegations against Amazon's lawyers surfaced after a whistleblower flagged concerns over bribes offered to Indian government officials.

The government is investigating allegations that Amazon's legal representatives bribed officials in India, clarifying that it has a "zero-tolerance" policy toward corruption. The allegations surfaced after a whistleblower flagged concerns over bribes offered to Indian government officials. Amazon is also believed to have launched a probe into the allegations, however, the US e-commerce giant has neither confirmed nor denied it.

Government

'Zero tolerance toward corruption of any kind'

NDTV quoted officials as saying, "As far as the government of India is concerned there is ZERO tolerance toward corruption of ANY kind in the government." The report exposing the allegations did not clarify when the incident took place, they said. Amazon has spent nearly Rs. 8,500 crore in legal fee in two years and "it's time to think where all it is going."

Report

Amazon's senior corporate counsel sent on leave: Report

A report published in The Morning Context stated that Amazon has launched a probe against its lawyers after a whistleblower claimed they offered bribes to Indian government officials. Reportedly, Amazon's senior corporate counsel has been sent on leave. Further, the report said that the legal fee paid to an independent lawyer was partly "funneled into bribing government officials."

Amazon

We take such allegations seriously, investigate them fully: Amazon

An Amazon spokesperson also told PTI, "We have zero tolerance for corruption. We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time." A source told the news agency that firms based in the United States like Amazon take corruption complaints seriously, particularly on bribery.

Traders' body

Traders' body asks government for CBI probe

Separately, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to seek a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations. The traders' body said the allegations involve the credibility of the government. CAIT said it would also approach US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson Gary Gensler to demand a "fair and independent probe."