OPPO is gearing up to introduce a new Reno8 smartphone in the coming weeks. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset will launch in India sometime in June. However, it will be announced in the Chinese market before that. The device will have an AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Indian market is treated to OPPO's latest Reno smartphones nearly every six months.

To recall, the brand had introduced the Reno6 line-up in July 2021, followed by the Reno7 series back in February this year.

The Reno8 range is likely to arrive in India by the end of June and it is tipped to carry the world's first Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

Design and display The device may feature 120Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno8 could have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will have a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also support HDR10+ and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Reno8 will sport triple rear cameras, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The OPPO Reno8 will be backed by a yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO Reno8 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. It may carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30,000. (Source: Mukul Sharma)