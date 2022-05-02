Technology

iQOO Neo 6 SE set to launch on May 6

Written by Athik Saleh May 02, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

iQOO Neo 6 SE will support 80W fast-charging. Representative image (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has confirmed the launch of a new Neo series handset in China. The Neo 6 SE will be introduced on May 6, according to an official Weibo post. The post also revealed that the handset will sport a 64MP main camera. Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station had leaked key specifications of the device. It was also spotted on the 3C certification website.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO launched its "flagship killer" Neo 6 handset in China last month. Now, a watered-down version of the phone dubbed the "Neo 6 SE" is set to hit the Chinese market.

From what we know so far, the Neo 6 SE will have the same display size, primary camera, and battery as its elder sibling.

Display The handset will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 6 SE will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a triple camera unit with LED flash. The smartphone will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 6 SE is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP main shooter and two unspecified sensors. Up front, it will sport a single selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 chip will fuel the device

The iQOO Neo 6 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and is likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OriginOS and house a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 6 SE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo 6 SE will be announced at the time of its launch in China. However, we expect the phone to start at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).