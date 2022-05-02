iQOO Neo 6 SE set to launch on May 6
iQOO has confirmed the launch of a new Neo series handset in China. The Neo 6 SE will be introduced on May 6, according to an official Weibo post. The post also revealed that the handset will sport a 64MP main camera. Previously, tipster Digital Chat Station had leaked key specifications of the device. It was also spotted on the 3C certification website.
- iQOO launched its "flagship killer" Neo 6 handset in China last month. Now, a watered-down version of the phone dubbed the "Neo 6 SE" is set to hit the Chinese market.
- From what we know so far, the Neo 6 SE will have the same display size, primary camera, and battery as its elder sibling.
The iQOO Neo 6 SE will feature a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may sport a triple camera unit with LED flash. The smartphone will bear a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The iQOO Neo 6 SE is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP main shooter and two unspecified sensors. Up front, it will sport a single selfie snapper.
The iQOO Neo 6 SE will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and is likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OriginOS and house a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo 6 SE will be announced at the time of its launch in China. However, we expect the phone to start at around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 23,000).