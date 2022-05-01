Technology

Flipkart page reveals Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera, fast-charging details

Flipkart page reveals Vivo T1 Pro 5G's camera, fast-charging details

Written by Athik Saleh May 01, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Vivo T1 Pro 5G succeeds the T1 5G that was launched in February this year (Photo credit: Flipkart)

Vivo is all set to launch the T1 Pro 5G in India on May 4. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the main camera and fast-charging details of the phone via a landing page on Flipkart. The T1 Pro 5G will have a 64MP main camera and 66W fast-charging support. It will be introduced alongside the T1 44W.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo has had a very active 2022 in India until now, both under its own brand as well as iQOO, its subsidiary. The company is all set to have an early start to May with the launch of its T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W.

Rumors are rife that the former is a rebranded iQOO Z6 5G Pro, which made its debut last month.

Display The handset will have a waterdrop notch design

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will sport a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit with LED flash. The handset is likely to bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Information It will flaunt a 64MP primary camera

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP main shooter and two unspecified auxiliary sensors. Up front, it may sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G chip will fuel the device

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo T1 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be announced at the time of its launch. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 25,000.