Technology

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W's India launch date revealed

Vivo T1 Pro 5G, T1 44W's India launch date revealed

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 27, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

The T1 Pro 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G SoC (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has confirmed the launch of two new handsets in India on May 4. The duo are the T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W models. The devices will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the prices will be revealed at the time of launch. Both the phones will pack an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the upcoming T1 series handsets, Vivo aims to compete with mid-range offerings from Samsung and Xiaomi. According to the speculations, the handsets will be priced competitively to attract buyers.

The T1 Pro 5G will arrive as an upgraded version of the T1 5G that was introduced in February. The T1 44W will be a 4G variant of the handset introduced last year.

Design and display The devices will pack a Full-HD AMOLED display

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they will house a triple camera setup, paired with an LED flash. The handsets will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras They will feature a 16MP front-facing camera

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W will have triple rear cameras, where the former will comprise a 64MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The latter will pack a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro sensors. Both the devices will offer a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Internals The handsets will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A Snapdragon 680 chipset will fuel the T1 44W, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The devices will boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and pack a 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh battery with 66W and 44W fast-charging, respectively.

Information Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W: Pricing and availability

The cost of Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W smartphones in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch on May 4 at 12pm. However, they are expected to have a price-tag of around Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.