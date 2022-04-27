Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5 launched in India: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 27, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Xiaomi 12 Pro will go on sale on May 2 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has finally launched its flagship 12 Pro smartphone in India. It starts at Rs. 62,999. The phone will be up for grabs from May 2. Customers can avail a Rs. 6,000 instant discount via ICIC Bank cards, along with a Rs. 4,000 introductory discount. It makes its debut alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5 which starts at Rs. 26,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

Four months after it was launched in China, Xiaomi has introduced its flagship 12 Pro handset in India to take on OnePlus 10 Pro and others.

It needs to be seen whether Xiaomi has missed a trick by being a late entrant this year.

The Pad 5, on the other hand, has the potential to cement the company's status in the tablet segment.

Display The phone features a 120Hz LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a matte finish. The handset bears 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Opera Mauve, Couture Blue, and Noir Black colors.

Information The device packs a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The Xiaomi 12 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP snapper.

Under the hood A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip fuels the device

The Xiaomi 12 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 62,999 for the 8GB/256GB model and Rs. 66,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale starting May 2 via Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon as well as authorized retail stores. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 20,000 is available for users with eligible Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

Tablet Xiaomi Pad 5 has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a sleek design with proportionate bezels. It bears a 10.9-inch QHD+ (1600x2500 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz display, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet boots Android 11-based MIUI 13 for Pad and packs an 8,720mAh battery.

Information Xiaomi Pad 5: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi Pad 5 is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale from May 3. The tablet will be available with an introductory discount of Rs. 2,000 till May 7.