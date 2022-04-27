Technology

iQOO Z6, Z6 Pro 5G launched in India: Check prices

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 778G SoC (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has introduced its latest Z-series smartphones, the Z6 and Z6 Pro 5G, in India. The handsets start at Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 23,999, respectively, and will be up for grabs from the brand's official website and Amazon in the coming days. As for the key highlights, they offer an AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon chipset, and fast-charging support.

The Z6 and Z6 Pro 5G are the latest Z-series smartphones with some segment-leading features. The latter also boasts VC Liquid Cooling technology for heat dissipation.

Notably, the Pro model is the second handset by the brand after Z5 5G to pack a Snapdragon 778G SoC.

In India, the devices will rival mid-range offerings from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

Design and display The handsets offer a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z6 and Z6 Pro 5G feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. They sport triple lenses along with an LED flash on the rear panel. The smartphones bear a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro model has 1,300-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras They have a 16MP front-facing camera

The iQOO Z6 and Z6 Pro 5G pack a triple rear camera arrangement. The former has a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, accompanied by 2MP (f/2.4) macro and bokeh cameras. The Pro model features a 64MP (f/1.79) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, both the devices sport a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The devices boot Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12

The iQOO Z6 has a Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Pro model gets a Snapdragon 778G chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging while the latter has a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging. Both the handsets boot Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

Pocket-pinch iQOO Z6 and Z6 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z6 costs Rs. 14,499, Rs. 15,999, Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G bears a price-tag of Rs. 23,999, Rs. 24,999, Rs. 28,999 for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB models, respectively. The handsets will be available for purchase via the brand's official website and Amazon in the coming days.