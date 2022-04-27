Technology

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds launched with adaptive ANC

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 27, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds offer adaptive ANC (Photo credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has introduced the Momentum True Wireless 3 as its latest TWS earbuds. The third-generation product comes with a slightly slimmer design, adaptive active noise cancellation, and a Sound Personalization function that creates a custom audio profile. It is priced at $250 (nearly Rs. 19,200) and can be purchased from May 10 onward in three color variants.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Momentum True Wireless 3 arrives as a successor to the popular and critically acclaimed Momentum True Wireless 2 that was launched in 2020.

The new model retains all the best features of its predecessor but improves on design, ANC, and some audio features.

It is also $50 cheaper than the Momentum True Wireless 2, which was launched at $300.

Design The earbuds have an IPX4-rated build quality

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds have an in-ear design with adjustable ear tips to offer a stable fit. They also come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and are offered in Black, Graphite, and White color variants. The earbuds have three microphones in each for clear calls and touchpad controls on the outside to manage calls, control music, and activate smart assistant.

Information You get up to 7 hours of usage per charge

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are capable of providing up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. The case provides an additional backup of up to 21 hours. It can be charged via a Type-C cable and also supports wireless charging.

Features The Momentum True Wireless 3 supports adaptive ANC

The Momentum True Wireless 3 is equipped with dynamic 7mm drivers for high-quality audio with deep bass. The earbuds feature adaptive ANC technology which monitors ambient noise and adjusts noise cancelling accordingly. There is also a pass-through mode that essentially lets in more ambient sound. They offer a Sound Personalisation feature for creating a custom audio profile and Smart Control App to fine-tune output.

Information Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Pricing and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 is priced at $250 (nearly Rs. 19,200). It is currently available for pre-orders and can be purchased in the US from May 10 onward in Black, Graphite, and White colors.